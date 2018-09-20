Newcastle Fans React as Former Defender Stars on His Champions League Debut for Young Boys

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Former Newcastle United full-back Kevin Mbabu made his Champions League debut on Wednesday evening, starting Young Boys' first ever game in the competition as they played host to Manchester United. 

Strangely, the Magpies decided to ship the Switzerland international off to Young Boys despite the youngster putting in a number of solid performances. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 23-year-old left St James' Park to return to his homeland in 2017, but did however leave a lasting impression on the supporters in Tyneside as he became a fan favourite. 

Mbabu made just five first-team appearances for Newcastle, but his performance against Chelsea in 2015, in which he shackled the likes of Pedro and Eden Hazard, showed the Swiss' true talents. 

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEA

On his debut in Europe's greatest club competition, Mbabu held his own, defending impressively against United and dealing comfortably with the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. 

Unsurprisingly, Magpies supporters took to Twitter to voice their discontent at the club's decision to sell the clearly talented defender...

