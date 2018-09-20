Petr Cech Admits He's Playing for His Arsenal Future With New Contract Yet to Be Offered

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Petr Cech has admitted that his future will depend on how he performs this season as he awaits a new contract offer from Arsenal.

The deal Cech signed when he joined the Gunners in 2015 expires next summer and Unai Emery is waiting to assess the goalkeeping situation before deciding whether he wants to keep the Czech keeper at the club.

Despite the summer signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Cech has started all of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season, though he is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Cech was asked whether he had been given any clarity on his future beyond this season.

"I’m in the last year of the contract so I guess it depends on my performances, the way I play and the way I stay fit throughout the season. Then we’ll see what happens next," the 36-year-old said, quoted by the Evening Standard.

"When you bring players in you do that to improve the squad and to make it competitive and Bernd is here, trains every day and tries to get his spot which keeps everyone in the goalkeeping group on their toes including me, obviously.

"I have to work hard not only to make sure the manager picks me for the weekend but as well that he sticks with me."

Emery has confirmed that Leno will make his Arsenal debut when the Gunners take on Vorskla Poltava in their first Europa League group match on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)