Petr Cech Admits He's Playing for His Arsenal Future With New Contract Yet to Be Offered

Petr Cech has admitted that his future will depend on how he performs this season as he awaits a new contract offer from Arsenal.

The deal Cech signed when he joined the Gunners in 2015 expires next summer and Unai Emery is waiting to assess the goalkeeping situation before deciding whether he wants to keep the Czech keeper at the club.

Despite the summer signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, Cech has started all of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season, though he is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Cech was asked whether he had been given any clarity on his future beyond this season.

"I’m in the last year of the contract so I guess it depends on my performances, the way I play and the way I stay fit throughout the season. Then we’ll see what happens next," the 36-year-old said, quoted by the Evening Standard.

"When you bring players in you do that to improve the squad and to make it competitive and Bernd is here, trains every day and tries to get his spot which keeps everyone in the goalkeeping group on their toes including me, obviously.

"I have to work hard not only to make sure the manager picks me for the weekend but as well that he sticks with me."

Emery has confirmed that Leno will make his Arsenal debut when the Gunners take on Vorskla Poltava in their first Europa League group match on Thursday.