Robert Snodgrass Insists West Ham Have 'Belief' to Beat Chelsea After 3-1 Everton Win

West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass believes his side's first Premier League win of the season against Everton has given the Hammers the confidence to beat teams like Chelsea.

The Irons beat Everton 3-1 at the weekend and are now preparing to Maurizio Sarri's Blues, but Snodgrass believes his team have what it takes to grab the win.

“We are a very good team and when you get the confidence from winning away from home, you need to take it back to your home stadium and win there too," said the Scotland international, as quoted by the Daily Star.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

West Ham entered pre-season with a renewed sense of optimism following the arrival of Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini and £93m worth of incoming transfers including £34m record signing Felipe Anderson from Lazio and Jack Wilshere on a free move.

But optimism soon turned into desperation as the Hammers lost their first four opening fixtures for only the second time in their history, leaving fans angry and frustrated.

Speaking about the fans, Snodgrass said: “When you’re working hard and going forward and doing all the right things and giving everything for those fans, they’ll back you and support you because they’re as honest as the day is long and they’re there in their numbers.

“There are plenty of times, like the win over Tottenham in my first season at the club [in May 2017], when the atmosphere in that stadium has been unbelievable. We beat them on a Friday night and the place was electric.

“It’s up to us and the fans to get that bond between us in that stadium and that starts with winning football matches.”

Snodgrass' confidence will be needed for a very difficult match against a Chelsea side eager to maintain their 100% start to the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri.