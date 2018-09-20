Surprise Liverpool Star Clocked Faster Top Speed Than Mbappe in PSG Win on Tuesday Night

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Liverpool made a huge Champions League statement against French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, beating the star-studded side 3-2 at home in a hard-fought match. 

The Reds went 2-0 ahead through Daniel Sturridge's expertly-placed header and James Milner's penalty in the first half. But the Ligue 1 champions went level with goals from Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute in the second half, won the game for last season's finalists with a stinging shot from a tight angle, claiming all three points for Liverpool.

But, apart from the win, Jurgen Klopp's troops also boasted the fastest top speed in the match.

One would have expected either Mbappe, NeymarMohamed Salah or Sadio Mane to snatch the game's top speed bragging rights. However, defender Virgil van Dijk was the one who recorded the fastest sprint of the night.

According to BT Sport, the former Southampton centre back clocked a top speed of 32.4 km/h, beating Mbappe and Andrew Robertson's 32 km/h, as well as Neymar's 31.7 km/h. Salah and Mane both recorded top speeds of 30.4 km/h.

It looks like both Mane and Salah, Liverpool's renowned pace merchants, may need to work on their sprint training at Melwood to get up to Van Dijk's highlights.

