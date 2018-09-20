Why Brendan Rodgers Sits on the Brink of a Volcano of Trouble at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers could be on the brink of losing his job as Celtic manager, with his side knocked out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round, having been beaten 2-1 in the second leg in Greece.

AEK bagged an early lead, Rodrigo Galo netting after just six minutes to put the Hoops behind - and the Greek side made a similarly fast start to the second period, Lampropoulos flicking the ball on to Marko Livaja, who nodded the ball into the back of the net with most of the second half still to play.

Callum McGregor gave the Scottish side a lifeline with just over 10 minutes to play, flying down the wing to deliver a cross which was converted by Scott Sinclair - but the former Chelsea and Manchester City man's goal came too late.

A lot of fans are questioning Rodgers' future after Celtic's Champions League exit, and the perceived lack of investment in the squad over the summer. Brendan Rodgers hasn't signed any crucial players, while competitors Rangers and Hearts brought in a number of new faces, with the Edinburgh side a full five points clear after as many games.

The failure to bring in John McGinn from Hibs over the summer, the winger eventually signing for Aston Villa, also raised a number of question marks over Rodgers' management.

It feels like some of Celtic's players don't respect Rodgers, leading to some much-publicised spats over the last couple of months. Dedryck Boyata's issues - albeit now resolved - were followed by Moussa Dembele taking to social media to vent his spleen against the club's hierarchy, essentially forcing his deadline day move to Lyon.

The last couple of seasons in the Scottish League have been easy for Rodgers, but this season Celtic are trailing five points behind Hearts after only five games.

Since joining Celtic, Rodgers has won the Scottish Cup twice, the Scottish league twice and the Scottish League Cup twice, completing the 'Double Treble', winning the treble in two consecutive seasons. Celtic were invincible in on of those seasons, and set a British record for

the amount of unbeaten games.

Brendan Rodgers also lead Celtic to the Champions League in the 2016/17 season and the 2017/18 season, but this season he will have to manage the club in the Europa League.

If Brendan Rodgers doesn't win the league, get the team through their Europa League group or make enough progress with the team, he will probably no longer be the manager of Celtic.