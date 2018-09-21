71-Year-Old Uruguay Manager Oscar Tabarez Signs New Contract to Continue Until 2022

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez has officially signed a new four-year contract with the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) that will see him remain in charge of the national team until 2022, another full World Cup cycle.

The 71-year-old, who suffers from chronic neuropathy and is unable to walk unaided by a stick or crutches, is the only coach in history to have led the same country to four World Cups and will now be aiming to make it five in Qatar in four years' time.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

He already holds the world record for most ever games as an international manager, with the current number 185 and counting.

Tabarez was first handed control of Uruguay in 1988, leading the country to the final of the Copa America the following year, before going to the Italia '90 World Cup.

After that initial spell, he returned to the helm in 2006 and took La Celeste to three more World Cups in 2010, finishing fourth, 2014 and most recently 2018 in Russia.

His team also won the Copa America in 2011, Uruguay's first continental triumph since 1995.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Prior to his current job with the national side, Tabarez has coached extensively over the last 38 years, leading club sides in Uruguay and Colombia. After 1990, he took charge of Argentine giants Boca Juniors and later also managed the mighty AC Milan in Italy.

