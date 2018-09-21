BBC Pundit Mark Lawrenson Backs 'Terrific' West Ham Star to Help Hammers Beat Chelsea

September 21, 2018

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed West Ham to beat Chelsea, with the two London sides set to face off at the Olympic Stadium this Sunday - and he named Marko Arnautovic as the man who can make the difference if healthy.

The Blues have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season, having brought in a new manager in former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri. But the Hammers have started their season in stark contrast under Manuel Pellegrini, another coach appointed during the summer.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Pellegrini's men have only recorded one win so far, beating a depleted Everton side last weekend to earn their first three points of the new campaign. But Lawrenson has predicted that they will triumph over the Blues at home when they meet on Sunday.

West Ham had a super win last weekend against Everton and they will be hoping Marko Arnautovic recovers from the knee injury he sustained in that game, because he was just terrific,” he wrote in his prediction column on BBC Sport.

“The Hammers have lost both their games at London Stadium so far this season, but I have a feeling they will turn up for this one. That’s not based on form, because Chelsea have got five league wins out of five, or the fact West Ham are at home, because they have been struggling there.


“I might be going out on a limb in backing the Hammers, but I just think something will click for them this time.”

Arnautovic has scored three goals in his five league appearances for West Ham this season and will definitely pose a force to be reckoned with if he lines up against Sarri's buoyant Blues this weekend.

The Hammers' defence, though, have let 11 goals in so far this term and run the risk of getting dangerously exposed against a rampant Chelsea side who have already scored 14 times.

