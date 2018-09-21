Cardiff City vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Cardiff face Man City in this weekend's Premier League clash in Saturday's afternoon kick-off, as City look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Cardiff were convincingly beaten 4-1 at the hands of table toppers Chelsea last weekend, and face an arguably even more difficult challenge this weekend as they search for their first win of the season.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Man City maintained their unbeaten start to the season when they comfortably beat newly promoted Fulham as they ran out 3-0 victors, with goals from Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling. However City are going into the weekend without a 100% record after they were defeated 2-1 at home to Lyon in the Champions League.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Classic Encounter

Cardiff City 3-2 Manchester City (Premier League 2013/14)





An exciting second half resulted in a five goal thriller back in the summer of 2013 as Cardiff beat the eventual champions 3-2. Cardiff's victory unfortunately didn't help in their quest to stay in the Premier League, but it certainly was a highlight of their season.

The stale first half was quickly quashed when Edin Dzeko got the ball rolling six minutes after the restart. City's lead however lasted just eight minutes, when on the hour mark Aron Gunnarsson netted to level the tie.

Cardiff put themselves in front with 10 minutes to go when Fraizer Campbell scored the first of his two goals. The striker then bagged a second, giving his side a two goal lead with three minutes to go.

Alvaro Negredo scored past David Marshall on the 90th minute to make it a tense ending to the game but it was too little too late for City, as Cardiff claimed all three points.

Key Battle

Sol Bamba vs. Sergio Aguero

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sol Bamba will have to be on top form to quell the threat of Sergio Aguero, as the Argentine forward has scored three goals in five games.

Bamba scored his first goal of the season last weekend, but did give away a penalty and got pulled left and right by Eden Hazard and co.

Aguero may not have been on the scoresheet against Fulham, but he was heavily involved throughout. If Aguero plays to the same level, Bamba will be in for a tough afternoon.

Team News

Cardiff will be without Nathaniel Mendez-Liang, who is out with a knee injury. Aron Gunnarsson, who is yet to play this season, is also struggling with a knee injury and is expected to miss this weekend's fixture.

Josh Murphy is in a race to recover from a knock which kept him out of the game against Chelsea, but Harry Arter should recover from an illness to start against City.

The rest of the squad are available for selection.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As for Man City, they are without long-term injury absentees Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo, the former with a knee injury and the latter with an achilles injury.

French left-back Benjamin Mendy faces a race to be fit for the game against Cardiff after he sustained a slight knee injury.

The rest of the squad are available for selection.

Potential Cardiff City Lineup: Etheridge, Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett, Camarasa, Arter, Ralls, Hoilett, Reid, Ward.





Potential Man City Lineup: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

Prediction

Without a win in the opening five games, it's hard to see the game going any other way than a Man City victory.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Four wins from five with one draw for City and with the potent attacking force of Aguero, Sterling, both Silva's and Mahrez, Cardiff will be in for a very difficult afternoon.

Prediction: Cardiff 0-4 Man City