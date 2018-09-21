Florentino Perez Set to Explain to Real Madrid Members Why Cristiano Ronaldo Was Sold

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to explain why the club decided to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus over the summer when he meets with club members on Sunday.

Ronaldo was sold to the reigning Italian champions for €100m after nine years in the Spanish capital, and a report from Marca has revealed that Real members will now find out exactly why as Perez lifts the lid on the position that the club took in the deal.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The major topic of discussion, however, will centre on the proposed redevelopment of the Bernabeu and a €525m loan to fund the planned project.

Real have been eyeing a redevelopment of their iconic home for several years, but it is only now that it appears within touching distance as it is finally set to be formally approved.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has struggled away from the stadium he called home for close to a decade. The Portuguese superstar took four Serie A games to open his goalscoring account, netting a brace in his most recent outing against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo was also sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus after an aggressive confrontation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. He will miss the club's next game against Young Boys next month, although he isn't expected to have his suspension extended by UEFA.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

That will ensure that he is available to face former club Manchester United when Juve travel to Old Trafford in late October. It will be his second 'homecoming' after playing and scoring at Old Trafford for Real in the Champions League in 2013.