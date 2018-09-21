What Jose Mourinho Said About Memphis Depay's Man Utd Buy-Back Clause Has Everyone Talking

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ensured that the door might be open for Memphis Depay to return to Old Trafford one day after the Dutch winger was sold to Lyon in 2017, with a buy-back clause inserted into the sale agreement.

And in a week during which Memphis starred for Lyon in a Champions League win over Manchester City, those comments that Mourinho made back in January 2017 have suddenly hit the headlines again.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Potentially he's a very good player," Mourinho said at a press conference shortly after the Dutch international left Old Trafford for France 18 months ago.

"I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him he did well, he knew him very well from the national team, he was very young when at the World Cup he had flashes of top quality.

"He was playing well in Holland, we know the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things. So I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United did very well to buy him.

"He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he's very young so I think it's important for the club to keep control of this talent. We all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

Memphis, who has managed 56 goals and assists in 75 Lyon appearances, clearly still values his association with United, as prior to facing City he declared Manchester to be 'still red'.

Now 24 years of age, Memphis bagged an assist in the 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

By his own admission, the player is now much more mature than when he left United.

"After one season, I couldn't find myself in the team. I was still young, didn't get a lot of opportunities, but I must say that the first season I didn't put the quality on the table that I thought...I've become more mature."