Burnley Defender Ben Gibson Set for Weeks on the Sidelines Following Hernia Operation

Burnley defender Ben Gibson is set for a period on the sidelines after undergoing hernia surgery.

The centre-back hasn't played after getting sent off during the first leg of the Clarets' Europa League play-off fixture against Olympiakos last month, and had been struggling with the hernia problem since then.

"He's had a minor hernia operation," manager Sean Dyche revealed, via Sky Sports. "He felt it against Olympiakos."

"This early in the season, you can't carry it. (It will be) weeks. The specialist says things are pretty simplistic."

Gibson has only made two appearances for Burnley since joining from Middlesbrough during the summer. And his continued absence should be considered a disappointment for the club, who have lost six straight games so far this season.

On the positive side, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are both nearing returns following their respective injuries and have started training again. However, the weekend's clash against Bournemouth comes too soon for the duo.

"Steven's going well," Dyche said. "He won't be involved yet but he's getting closer. Steven's been training a couple of weeks with the first team.

"He's in a good place and Robbie's not far behind. There's an in-house game for him and Robbie Brady. There's a mixture of reasons why Steven and Robbie add to your group."

"I think the squad we've got is good in all areas, but you want players who can add to that group of course. It's not just the performance levels, it's the competitive element."