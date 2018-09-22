With Champions League matches wrapped up, Schalke will host Bayern Munich at Veltins Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will return to his former club for the first time on Saturday. Goretzka joined Bayern on a free transfer in June and has started once so far with his new squad. Bayern is six-for-six this season in all competitions. However, the club lost Corentin Tolisso and Rafinha due to injuries recently.

Schalke is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Porto on Tuesday in its UEFA Champions League match. Midfielder Sebastian Rudy is expected to see playing time against his former club, as Schalke looks to turn their struggling season around.

Bayern Munich, the heavy favorite heading into Saturday, defeated Schalke 2-1 at home when they two clubs met last February.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2 and Univision Deportes USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on Fox Sports GO or fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.