Kevin Wimmer Claims He Has No Intention of Returning to Stoke After Hannover Loan

September 22, 2018

Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer insists that he wants to stay at German side Hannover 96 beyond this season, having initially joined the club on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Stoke City.

The 25-year-old first moved to the Premier League in 2015. Having originally impressed in the Bundesliga with FC Köln, Wimmer sealed a move to Tottenham and two years later to the bet365 Stadium.

The Austria international was part of the Stoke side that was relegated last season and eventually he earned himself a temporary move back to Germany, where Hannover have an option to buy the defender in 2019.

Wimmer is, however, aware of the fact transfer fees in the Premier League are becoming extortionate, and the defender is concerned that Hannover's limited finances could impact next year's deal.

"My place in the team and the coaching set-up is just right," Wimmer told SportBuzzer. "I have many friends nearby and Cologne is not far away, where I also have friends.

"My wish is that I do not just stay here for one year. Nothing will change that.

"Unfortunately, the transfer fees have been raised in England. I will definitely do my best so that I can stay here."

Wimmer made just 19 appearances for Stoke City last season and the defender failed to make an impression on the fans, just as the case was during his time in north London.

But since moving to Germany, Wimmer has been a key part of Hannover's side so far this season. The defender has started alongside Waldemar Anton and Oliver Sorg in each of their opening four games, although ‎André Breitenreiter's side are already flirting with relegation.

