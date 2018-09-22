How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Jenna West
September 22, 2018

Southampton will visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday as Premier League season continues.

The Reds are coming off of their UEFA Champions League opening victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Liverpool is seeking its sixth consecutive win to open the Premier League campaign.

Southampton, meanwhile, has struggled this season, winning only one of its five league fixtures, that being a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sept. 1. On Monday, the Saints blew a 2-0 lead over Brighton & Hove Albion and ended up settling with a draw. Winning Saturday's match would give the Saints the boost they need to turn around their season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling TV or fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

