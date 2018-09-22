Sampdoria 0-1 Inter: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerazzurri Secure Win After Late Brozovic Winner

Inter secured a last gasp 1-0 win away at Sampdoria thanks to an injury time Marcelo Brozovic winner after two goals were disallowed in a dramatic finish at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Sampdoria were careless with the ball in the final third and a lack of composure prevented them from producing any clear cut chances as Inter made the home side pay for their inefficiency.

Radja Nainggolan had a goal disallowed, with the strike initially given before being called back by the VAR.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Just as the fans and players had appeared to accept the draw, Kwadwo Asamoah struck a wicked left footed effort from the edge of the area after a cut-back by winger Ivan Perišić.

As the Inter players reeled off in celebration, the referee again rained on their parade after the linesman had informed him the ball had just squeezed beyond the byline before Perišić was able to reach it

As Inter were feeling sorry for themselves, Grégoire Defrel appeared to have grabbed the home side the winner. Miranda's mistake allowed Quagliarella to slip in Defrel who, after finding the corner with a first touch finish, ran to the fans and took his shirt off.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Inter players immediately surrounded the referee, who if not for the melee would have spotted his linesman’s flag sooner, then disallowed that strike for offside as well, although this one was far more conventional.

Just as it looked like Inter would continue their dismal start to the Serie A season, up popped Brozović. With just one minute left of injury time, the Croatian managed to take down a half cleared header and fire it beyond Emil Audero. Inter manager Luciano Spalletti checked twice with the referee before joining his players in their celebrations.

Massive week for Spalletti, two wins against two excellent sides. He's finally found the system for Inter; 4231 with Brozovic as the controller, Vecino doing the running/pressing, Politano & Candreva on the flanks. Tough for Lautaro to play for awhile. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) September 22, 2018

INTER





Key Talking Point

If not for Brozović’s winner then Spalletti and Inter would likely face further inquests as they again looked disjointed and stagnate in attack.

However, Brozović was able to produce a moment of true quality in injury time. After the cross came in and Sampdoria had half cleared it, Brozović found himself just inside the corner of the eighteen yard box.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

His first touch was sublime and many would have expected him to put the ball back in to the six yard box due to his angle to goal. However, he was able to hit a low driven volley across the face of the goal and it nestled nicely in the corner.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (7), D'Ambrosio (7), Miranda (6), Skriniar (6), Asamoah (7), Vecino (6), Brozovic (8), Candreva (8), Nainggolan (7), Politano (6), Icardi (6).

Substitutes: Perisic (6), Valero (5), Keita (5).

STAR MAN





It has to be Brozović again. You would have struggled to know Icardi was playing for the majority of this game. He struggled to be involved in any build up play and Inter never really provided him with any service.

Brozovic is really stepping into becoming an incredible leader. Already the heart of this team and arguably the most important player, adding goals to his game is a pavement upon which he can make proclamation as the best MF in Italy — Daniele (@EdenDassidy) September 22, 2018

Although Inter were much better in the second half than the first, no player really stood out. Nainggolan played well in patches but never really got a foothold in the game in a way he could influence it.

Throughout the game, Brozović kept the ball and was also able to control the midfield battle, winning balls high up the pitch at times and dispossessing the opposition on occasions when you thought Sampdoria could fashion a chance.

WORST PLAYER





While Brozović impressed, his midfield partner Matías Vecino looked particularly poor. Tuesday’s star man looked missing in the middle and was poor both in and out of possession.

He sat deeper alongside Brozović which made it difficult for both players to influence the play as

they were too close. Whether that was under the instruction of Spalletti is yet to be seen but it made the Uruguayan fairly obsolete.

Looking Ahead

Inter next face in form Fiorentina away on Tuesday. Fiorentina have managed to win all three of their home games so far this season, including a 3-0 drumming of SPAL on Saturday.

Spalletti will likely keep the same eleven as he will hope continuity can solve some of the issues his side are currently facing.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

After that tough test Inter face PSV, Cagliari and SPAL, which should give them an opportunity to put together a good run of form.