David Wagner Left 'Disappointed' as Individual Mistakes Cost Huddersfield During Leicester Defeat

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has lamented the individual mistakes made by his side during their 3-1 defeat against Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers took the lead early on in the match through Mathias Jørgensen, but were subsequently undone by goals from the opposite end at the hands of Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Wagner was of the belief that Huddersfield performed well enough, but he was quick to admit that his side's good work was undone by some sloppy mistakes.

"I'm very disappointed because I think everybody has seen there was something in the game for us," Wagner told Sky Sports.


"Again, it was a good performance from the boys. They gave everything, they tried but the goals we gave away were presents. The opponent did not have to invest enough for the goals.

William Early/GettyImages

"There were three clear individual mistakes which you should avoid and then there are the opportunities which we haven't used. Those big clear-cut chances we haven't used makes it even more difficult for us."

The defeat to Leicester means that the Terriers are without a win from their first six matches so far this season, but Wagner is remaining optimistic about his side's prospects.

"I said to them that if you make mistakes as we've done you will not get something out of the games in the Premier League," he said.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"However, they've shown that the gap between us and the other teams, there's not a lot between us, but you have to avoid these mistakes.

"This performance without these big, big mistakes offensively and defensively then we will start to collect points. This is what we have to make sure of.

"We have to make clear to everybody that it's not possible to play football matches with the individual mistakes we have done."

