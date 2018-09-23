Luciano Spalletti Says Inter Must 'Always Live on the Edge' Following 1-0 win Against Sampdoria

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti said his team must always take risks and play with intensity if they are to continue their current winning ways.

Spalletti spoke following his team's 1-0 win away against Sampdoria. Inter's bad luck in the league looked destined to continue after Radja Nainggolan, and then Kwadwo Asamoah, both had goals disallowed. 


However Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozović was able to steer a last minute winner in to the far corner bringing Inter their second win this week after another late goal on Tuesday against Tottenham.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Spalletti told DAZN, as quoted by Football Italia: “This way of winning shows the character of this team, which keeps fighting for every ball and stays in the game. It might mean taking a few risks, but we are Inter and we must always live on the edge to get a victory.


“Seeing this passion gives me greater strength to go forward and I’m glad that element is here rather than the tactics, as those will come with time.

“We took this issue of character to each and every player individually to make sure it was absorbed the right way.”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Spalletti appeared annoyed and frustrated by the fact his team had two disallowed goals in the game. The first one was disallowed by VAR for offside from a free kick in the build up to the goal and the second was because the linesman ruled the ball had went out of play before Perisic could pull it back for Asamoah.

Spalletti was sent off in the final minute of the game for his celebrations for the goal. Spalletti screamed in to a television camera and was dismissed for dissent. 

He commented on this by saying: "I turned towards the television camera to shout goal and the fourth official told me I had done so with excessive impetus.

“I had turned towards the camera because it was an important goal, but they interpreted it as an excessively emotional reaction.”

Inter don't have long to enjoy their win as they play high flyers Florentina at home on Tuesday. 

