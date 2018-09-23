Milan 2-2 Atalanta: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Orobici Strike Late to Draw at San Siro

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Milan conceded late on in their Serie A clash on Sunday as Emiliano Rigoni scored on the rebound to earn Atalanta a late point at San Siro.

The Rossoneri were pegged back by Alejandro Gomez after Gonzalo Higuain had opened the scoring with a well taken volley.

Giacomo Bonaventura looked to have earned Milan three points after poking home in the 61st minute, but Rigoni popped up to net after Gianluigi Donnarumma instinctively kept out Duvan Zapata's fierce drive.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

MILAN


Key Talking Point

It took the customary settling in period for Milan to get the best out of summer arrival Higuain but the Serie A giants are now reaping the rewards after the Argentina international's latest strike.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It was by no means an easy finish for Higuain, who had to watch Suso's cross over his shoulder before striking low past Pierluigi Gollini, and the goal highlights the impact the striker can make in tight games.


Whether Milan can match his undoubted ability with a genuine title challenge seems unlikely after this result but there's no reason why the Rossoneri shouldn't be aiming for a third or fourth place finish this season, with both Inter and Roma making indifferent starts to their campaigns.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Donnarumma (6); Calabria (7), Musacchio (6), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6); Kessie (6), Biglia (7), Bonaventura (8), Suso (9), Higuain (8), Calhanoglu (7).

Substitutes: Abate (6), Bakayoko (6), Castillejo (6).

Star Man

Attacking wise, everything good Milan did on Sunday came through right winger Suso. Atalanta were pretty much chasing his shadow at San Siro and had very little success in limiting the Spaniard's influence as he laid on two assists for his teammates.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The first, a cross for the unmarked Higuain, got Gennaro Gattuso's side rolling before he picked out Bonaventura's brilliant run for the Italian to stab home.

The former Liverpool forward was a menace all afternoon and Atalanta will be glad to see the back of him.

Worst Player


Playing against his former team, Franck Kessie struggled and could only make driving runs from midfield on occasion.

There's no reason for the Ivory Coast international to start worrying about his form, having already registered a goal and an assist in the league this term, but with both Bonaventura and Biglia playing well against Atalanta, Kessie may be disappointed with his lack of impact on the game.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Looking Ahead


Milan don't have long to wait until they're in action next, with a midweek Serie A trip to Empoli coming up on Thursday.

They then travel to Sassuolo before continuing their Europa League campaign with a home fixture against Olympiacos.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)