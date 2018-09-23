Milan 2-2 Atalanta: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Orobici Strike Late to Draw at San Siro

Milan conceded late on in their Serie A clash on Sunday as Emiliano Rigoni scored on the rebound to earn Atalanta a late point at San Siro.

The Rossoneri were pegged back by Alejandro Gomez after Gonzalo Higuain had opened the scoring with a well taken volley.

Giacomo Bonaventura looked to have earned Milan three points after poking home in the 61st minute, but Rigoni popped up to net after Gianluigi Donnarumma instinctively kept out Duvan Zapata's fierce drive.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

MILAN





Key Talking Point

It took the customary settling in period for Milan to get the best out of summer arrival Higuain but the Serie A giants are now reaping the rewards after the Argentina international's latest strike.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It was by no means an easy finish for Higuain, who had to watch Suso's cross over his shoulder before striking low past Pierluigi Gollini, and the goal highlights the impact the striker can make in tight games.





Whether Milan can match his undoubted ability with a genuine title challenge seems unlikely after this result but there's no reason why the Rossoneri shouldn't be aiming for a third or fourth place finish this season, with both Inter and Roma making indifferent starts to their campaigns.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Donnarumma (6); Calabria (7), Musacchio (6), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6); Kessie (6), Biglia (7), Bonaventura (8), Suso (9), Higuain (8), Calhanoglu (7).

Substitutes: Abate (6), Bakayoko (6), Castillejo (6).

Star Man

Attacking wise, everything good Milan did on Sunday came through right winger Suso. Atalanta were pretty much chasing his shadow at San Siro and had very little success in limiting the Spaniard's influence as he laid on two assists for his teammates.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The first, a cross for the unmarked Higuain, got Gennaro Gattuso's side rolling before he picked out Bonaventura's brilliant run for the Italian to stab home.

The former Liverpool forward was a menace all afternoon and Atalanta will be glad to see the back of him.

Worst Player





Playing against his former team, Franck Kessie struggled and could only make driving runs from midfield on occasion.

There's no reason for the Ivory Coast international to start worrying about his form, having already registered a goal and an assist in the league this term, but with both Bonaventura and Biglia playing well against Atalanta, Kessie may be disappointed with his lack of impact on the game.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Looking Ahead





Milan don't have long to wait until they're in action next, with a midweek Serie A trip to Empoli coming up on Thursday.

They then travel to Sassuolo before continuing their Europa League campaign with a home fixture against Olympiacos.