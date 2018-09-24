Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Questions Decision to Send Off Clement Lenglet During Girona Draw

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Barcelona manager Eneresto Valverde has questioned the decision to dismiss Clement Lenglet during Barca's 2-2 draw against Girona on Sunday evening.

Lenglet was given his marching orders after a VAR referral was conducted, leading to the conclusion that he swung an elbow during a collision with Girona forward Pere Pons.

Valverde had his say on the incident and discussed how the dismissal affected Barcelona's game plan.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"It handicapped us, we had bad luck to concede just before the end of the first half," Valverde said, as per Marca. "We couldn't come back."


"I haven't seen the incident on the television, there's a clear collision and it seems that there's an elbow. It's the first sending off where the player fouled apologises.


"I suppose that VAR provides justice and I have the feeling that it wasn't a sending off, possibly there is an impact, but I don't think that it was anywhere near intentional. It's a foul by the rival player."


Valverde has come under criticism for his decision not to bring on Samuel Umtiti straight after Lenglet's red card as Girona's equaliser came just before the break. He went on to defend his decision to delay the substitution, suggesting that Umtiti wasn't quite ready to take the field of play.


"When you think about making a change and you wait, it's Murphy's law that you regret everything," Valverde admitted.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"But it's always like that, I thought I had to give him a few more minutes to warm up and we were in control. It was an isolated play."

