Erm, What? Mass Confusion on Social Media After What Happened to Mo Salah at the FIFA Awards

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Mohamed Salah picked up the Puskas Award at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday night, but that will be of little consolation for his fans as he strangely missed out on the FIFA FIFpro World XI.

Normally, Salah's snub would have been accepted and people would simply accept that the players who did make it were simply better or had a better season. But, given the circumstances, they have a legitimate right to question his exclusion.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Egyptian was among the final three for the overall best player, so being included in the World XI should have followed naturally. Yet that was not the case.

Also, Salah's winning of the Puskas award came as a huge surprise, considering the overhead strikes executed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, which were two of the best goals scored this year.

Below are some of the reactions from Twitter: 

Idris must have found it a bit weird too.

Yeah... he didn't.

It will be a few years before anyone understands this.

More amused than confused, was he.

To be fair, mostly to Eden Hazard, the winger did win a trophy last season and walked away with the Silver Ball after the World Cup this year while Salah only won individual accolades and had a World Cup campaign to forget.

But despite all of that, his snubbing from the World XI does beckon some sort of explanation in light of the circumstances.

