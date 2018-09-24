Erm, What? Mass Confusion on Social Media After What Happened to Mo Salah at the FIFA Awards

Mohamed Salah picked up the Puskas Award at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday night, but that will be of little consolation for his fans as he strangely missed out on the FIFA FIFpro World XI.

Normally, Salah's snub would have been accepted and people would simply accept that the players who did make it were simply better or had a better season. But, given the circumstances, they have a legitimate right to question his exclusion.

The Egyptian was among the final three for the overall best player, so being included in the World XI should have followed naturally. Yet that was not the case.

Also, Salah's winning of the Puskas award came as a huge surprise, considering the overhead strikes executed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, which were two of the best goals scored this year.

Below are some of the reactions from Twitter:

But that’s none of these goals’ business 🐸☕ pic.twitter.com/4t87ZOqrd5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 24, 2018

😱 Don't get me wrong it was a great goal but how has Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo not won this with their overhead kicks!#Puskás#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/kcpnX2kfBK — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 24, 2018

Idris must have found it a bit weird too.

Mohamed Salah winning #TheBest Goal {Puskas Award] ahead of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Pavard issa funny something. #FIFAFootballAwards⁠ pic.twitter.com/GtgZ5KP288 — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) September 24, 2018

Yeah... he didn't.

As if @GarethBale11 hasn’t won the Puskas award 🤦🏼‍♂️ — benlloyd (@benlloyd2) September 24, 2018

It will be a few years before anyone understands this.

So wait... @thibautcourtois is the best keeper (and rightly so) but doesn’t make the Fifpro World XI and @MoSalah makes the final THREE for best player but is beaten to a front FOUR spot by @hazardeden10 #farce — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 24, 2018

So Salah wasn't included in 'The Best' ELEVEN but was included in their top THREE players for the main award?!



These individual awards are genuinely getting out of hand. What is the point in them? — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 24, 2018

FIFA Awards is simply a joke. Can someone please explain to me how @MoSalah and KDB couldn’t make the list. But I think @MoSalah was in the top best 3 players🤷🏼‍♂️. So What FIFA is telling us is that Hazard had a better season compared to the two players mentioned above. — Abimbola (@saydor08) September 24, 2018

More amused than confused, was he.

So Salah is in the top three for player of the year but doesn’t make the World XI 😂 — Luke Masters (@LukeMasters3) September 24, 2018

FIFA and this nonsense again. How can a player be amongst the top 3 and not the final 11 🤦. Happened to Griezmann, now Salah. #TheBest — Eminence (@Prince_Eminence) September 24, 2018

The FIFA World XI is an absolute joke. You have literally got to have a negative IQ to come up with something like that. How is Salah, a final three nominee for FIFA's POTY award not even included, yet Hazard and Mbappé are? And why is Dani Alves still making the cut in 2018? — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 24, 2018

To be fair, mostly to Eden Hazard, the winger did win a trophy last season and walked away with the Silver Ball after the World Cup this year while Salah only won individual accolades and had a World Cup campaign to forget.

But despite all of that, his snubbing from the World XI does beckon some sort of explanation in light of the circumstances.