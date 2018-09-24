Loris Karius Speaks Out About UCL Final Concussion & Reveals Inspiration for Bouncing Back

Loris Karius says that he 'can't explain' the errors he made in the Champions League final as he tries to rebuild his career in Turkey.

Karius, infamously, made two mistakes against Real Madrid in May's showpiece event, gifting goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as Liverpool lost 3-1.

Liverpool signed Alisson to replace Karius as first choice goalkeeper this season and the German has since been loaned out to Super Lig side Besiktas.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Karius looks to his fellow German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn as inspiration for how he can bounce back from his mistakes. Kahn made a costly mistake in the 2002 World Cup final but is still regarded as one of the best keepers of his generation.

"I still can't explain the mistakes I made against Real Madrid. I have to get my confidence back and come to terms with the past," Karius told Sport Bild.

"Oliver Kahn also made a big mistake in the World Cup final in 2002 and came back stronger, which is what I prefer to do rather than think about how long I will be haunted by the Champions League."

In the weeks after the final, it was found that Karius had suffered a concussion as the result of a collision with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos before the first goal, but Karius is unwilling to use that as an excuse.

"I don't know if he meant it or not. Only one person knows that: Sergio Ramos," said Karius.

First league game at home ✅

First win at home ✅

Now focus on Thursday 🔜 #LK1 #BJK pic.twitter.com/nAjEqrhgrs — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) September 15, 2018

"I fell to the ground and thought to myself 'what's going on?' I had adrenaline rushing through my blood and just wanted to play. But I don't want to hide behind any excuses."

Karius faces the biggest test of his character yet on Monday evening as Besiktas make the short trip to Fenerbahce for the first Istanbul derby of the season.