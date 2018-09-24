Paul Pogba Critical of Jose Mourinho's Cautious Tactics in Disappointing Draw With Wolves

Paul Pogba said that Manchester United's negative approach was to blame as they could only muster a draw at home to Wolves on Saturday.

Joao Moutinho's second half equaliser cancelled out Fred's first Premier League goal to give Wolves a deserved share of the spoils, with Jose Mourinho admitting after that match that his team "didn't deserve more than a point."

Pogba appeared to question Mourinho's tactics as he said United must make the most of their home advantage to put visiting teams on the back foot.

#mufc were poor before and after Wolves scored but attacking football hasn't been much of an issue of late. If Pogba didn't regress into freestyle mode on counters they'd have scored more at Watford, too. He got it right in Bern. Ridiculous to pin Wolves just on the manager. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 24, 2018

"When we are at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford," said Pogba, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking. That was our mistake."

Pogba also claimed that the attitude of United's players was wrong, referring to home games against big six rivals last season as evidence of how they should play at Old Trafford.

"Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, again, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season," he said.

"When we play like this it's easier for us."

Pogba had a mixed match as he provided a deft assist for Fred's goal but gave the ball away in the build-up to Wolves' equaliser, for which Mourinho was critical of the Frenchman.

Pogba's assist was the fourth time he has been directly involved with a goal this week, after he scored twice and set up the other in the Champions League win over Young Boys on Wednesday.