Paul Pogba Plays Down Apparent Criticism of Mourinho's Man United Tactics

Paul Pogba thinks people are reading far too much into his comments about Manchester United's tactics.

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit back against claims of an issue between manager Jose Mourinho and himself, insisting people are creating drama out of nothing.

Following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pogba appeared to criticize Mourinho's tactics during the game, insisting the team should "attack, attack, attack" when playing at Old Trafford. However, he has now suggested that criticizing Mourinho was not his intention.

Pogba took to Twitter earlier today to write: "Some people make polemic even from “good morning” to create drama. Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted."

There have been countless reports of a bust up between Pogba and Mourinho following some disappointing performances from both Pogba and the team. Despite the speculation, it appears Pogba is keen to emphasise that there is no issue between the two parties.

He had played a starring role for France under Didier Deschamps at the World Cup this summer, but has struggled to replicate the form on a consistent basis for his club.

He has been frequently linked with a move away from Manchester United, with the media regularly citing the issues between him and Mourinho as a potential reason for a departure. 

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been named as suitors for Pogba, whilst a return to former club Juventus has also been suggested.

He has made seven appearances for the club this season, netting four goals and two assists, including an impressive pass to create a goal for Fred against Wolves this weekend. 

Since returning to Manchester United in 2016, he had made 99 appearances for the club, netting 19 times and creating a further 20 for his teammates.

