Rafa Benitez Urges New Newcastle Forward Muto to Stop 'Complaining' & Accept Referees' Decisions

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has told new signing Yoshinori Muto to stop complaining during matches and accept the decision of the referee.

Muto has made five substitute appearances for Newcastle since joining this summer from Bundesliga side Mainz, and is yet to make a real impact on the team. He has only played a total of 65 minutes in the league this season, with his latest appearance coming in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace this weekend.

After the match, Benitez was asked why Muto is yet to start a Premier League match for the club.

He is quoted by The Shields Gazette as saying: "What I can see every training session is commitment, passion, work rate, but still you can see he was fouled a couple of times (against Palace) and the referee didn't give a foul, so he was complaining and waiting.

"So he needs to understand that the Premier League is different, and then you have to carry on.

"Some players, they need one year. Some players, they six months. Some players, they need one month.





"So, for a new player, always you have given him some time, and he has to be as positive as he is in every training session."





Muto's only start for Newcastle came in a Carabao Cup tie with Nottingham Forest. However, Muto was one of several players to disappoint as the Championship side emerged with a 3-1 victory against Benitez's side.

The Japanese striker signed a four-year contract when he joined the club from Mainz. In his last season in the Bundesliga, Muto netted a respectable ten goals, whilst also creating a further five goals for his teammates.