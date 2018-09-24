Tottenham Plotting Move to Sign £45m Rated Brazilian Forward in January

Tottenham are eying a move for a Brazilian winger David Neres, who is currently lighting up the Dutch Eredivisie.

Neres, who is also on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, is currently plying his trade for four-time European champions AFC Ajax.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals for Ajax last season, his first full season with the club, and the club offered him a contract extension until 2022.





However, the winger is expected to leave the club in January, as the Amsterdam based side look to earn a healthy profit on the youngster.



This has been the business model for the Dutch club for a number of years, to buy young players, improve them and then sell them for a profit. They did the same with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez and Christian Eriksen.





Despite the interest from an abundance of top clubs, Tottenham are confident that they can get their man. Tottenham value the winger at a hefty £45m, and are willing to pay it. Spurs already have a strong relationship with Ajax - the Premier League club have already signed Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez from the Dutch side.

Spurs are also hoping that having a fellow Brazilian at the club, Lucas Moura, will help persuade the young winger to join the Lilywhites.

Tottenham have money to spare following a summer transfer window in which they didn't spend a single penny. Fans of the club will be hoping that Pochettino and Daniel Levy will be willing to splash the cash on some exciting new signings in January.

