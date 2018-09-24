VIDEO: Neymar Jr Launches Massive New 'Match MVP' Mobile Game With Sparkling Gameplay Clips

Fans of Neymar Jr., rejoice - the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star has released a mobile game.

Released on Monday with Sweden-based sports gaming studio Like A Boss, Match MVP Neymar Jr. is a free to download, fast paced multiplayer mobile football game that allows player vs player matchups in real time.

Image by Chris Deeley

Branding itself as the world’s first real-time multiplayer, career mode mobile football game, Match MVP Neymar Jr. allows players to create their own footballer, starting out as a rookie and working their way up to superstar status while playing fun and fast paced matches against other players from all over the world.

Neymar Jr. commented: “Being a passionate gamer, I have always wanted to launch my own mobile football game. Match MVP is sensational and aesthetically very beautiful! The re-creation of the Neymar Jr Institute in the tutorial is awesome. I sincerely hope my fans will have lots of fun with this game, and let’s see who can become the best.”

Neymar Jr. appears in-game as a 'friend' and mentor along the way, while his father Neymar Sr. makes a cameo as an agent that helps gamers secure contracts with the top clubs.

Image by Chris Deeley

Like A Boss CEO Alex Aguilera added: “We are thrilled to be working with a champion and football icon like Neymar Jr. on this game. Our team at Like A Boss has been working extremely hard to make Match MVP Neymar Jr. one of the most entertaining mobile football games in global app stores today.”

Image by Chris Deeley

Match MVP Neymar Jr. is free to download and play with in app purchases.

Match MVP Neymar Jr. is now available for iOS and Android. To find out more about Like A Boss and the team behind their first release, please visit www.likeaboss.one.