Bayern Munich Reportedly Plotting January Swoop for RB Leipzig Starlet Lukas Klostermann

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig right back Lukas Klostermann as they look add depth at full back. 

That is according to Sport Mediaset, who report that the German champions are looking for a "reliable" full-back and have identified the 22-year-old as a target whom they could make an offer for in January.

Klostermann has been with Leipzig since 2014, having started his youth career with FSV Gevelsberg. His contract with his current club is set to expire in 2021, yet Die Roten are reported as wanting to include the player in their roster for the second half of the season.

With Rafinha out with an injury, Bayern are thought to be keen on bringing the German Under-21 in as a backup and future successor to the veteran defender. The Bundesliga champs allowed 25-year-old full-back Juan Bernat to leave for Paris Saint-Germain during the summer and did not replace him. So the injury to Rafinha has come as a double blow.

At the moment, Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba are the only full-back options for the side, who are now thought to be desperate to address their being short on players who could come in if they get hit with another injury in the position.

Klostermann, meanwhile, can play on both sides on the defence and his versatility could be key for Bayern if they manage to snag him next year.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The player hasn't yet been called up to Joachim Low's Germany squad but has represented his country as part of their Olympic squad, getting called up for the 2016 Summer Olympics and making six appearances to help Germany win silver.

He has also played for Die Mannschaft at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels and it is expected that he will be called up to the senior setup in the near future.

