'Five or Six Changes': Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Rotation Plans Ahead of Watford Clash

Tottenham Hostpur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he plans to rotate his starting XI heavily for the Carabao Cup tie against Watford at Stadium MK.

Football London relay the Argentine's comments from his Hotspur Way presser: "Yes, like Inter or Brighton, we changed five. It’s a squad game or competition like all.

"Of course sure five or six changes."

Poch said he expects to make five or six changes for tomorrow night's match. He isn't sure yet whether Lloris or Vorm will be back in time for the Huddersfield match on Saturday. Said Foyth is unlikely to start and he also called Dele Alli 'The King of Milton Keynes. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 25, 2018

Pochettino also revealed that Paulo Gazzaniga is to continue between the sticks, as Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm recover from their injury problems: "Nothing’s changed because Hugo and Michel are still injured.





"It means Paulo is going to play and of course Alfie [Whiteman] and Brandon [Austin] in contention."

Speaking on their opponents in Watford, it seems as if Pochettino has been keeping a close eye on the Hornets:

"We were watching this game and another game in the Carabao Cup against Reading, where he rotated and changed the starting XI, completely different 11 players and using different systems against Reading.

"We are aware of that and of course differing things that you can take from our game that we play at Watford. But sure it is going to be a completely different game and a different competition."

Defeated 2-1 the last time these two met at Vicarage Road, Spurs will want to guarantee a safe passage through to the competition's next round this time out.

A trip to Huddersfield awaits on Saturday, before a crunch tie against Barcelona in the Champions League group stage. With the fixtures coming thick and fast, some would question whether not strengthening in this summer's transfer window was a wise move.