Luka Modric Hails 'Unforgettable Year' After Being Named 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has thanked everyone who voted for him to win the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award, admitting he has had a fantastic year.

Modric was revealed as the winner of the award last night, beating both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in the process. He played a starring role for his club as Real Madrid won the Champions League once again, whilst he was also crucial in Croatia's run to the World Cup final.

After the award ceremony, Modric was interviewed by Real Madrid's official media, and is quoted by Spanish outlet Marca as saying: "I feel very happy, I've worked hard to be where I am today, it was the best season of my career, it's an unforgettable year.





"All my dreams have come true, I'm working hard to get titles with Real Madrid, I always want to improve, although I'm 33. But it seems I'm getting better every year, it surprises me, better than I expected. I want to continue enjoying and win more, winning the fourth Champions League in a row would be the best."

Barcelona star Lionel Messi was revealed to have voted for Modric to win the award, and the Croatian was eager to thank Messi. He said: "I'm happy. What can I say about him? He's one of the best of all time and it's a shame he could not be here tonight.

"I thank you for these five points"

When asked whether he felt he deserved to win the award, Modric said: "As everyone voted for me as the best, yes, because I had an awesome year. I do not like to talk about myself, if I consider myself the best or not, but here my colleagues, players, journalists and fans who voted, yes they voted for me. I deserve to win it and that's it."

Finally, he was asked about his plans for the future, revealing: "I would like to finish my career at Real Madrid, but it is a very demanding club, you have to go from year to year and see how I'm performing."