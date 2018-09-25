Mohamed Salah Didn't Receive Premier League Goal of the Month for Shock Puskas Award Winning Strike

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may have won FIFA's prestigious Puskas Award, handed out for the 'most beautiful' goal of the year, but the Egyptian hero didn't even win Premier League Goal of the Month when he scored the now controversial strike against Everton last season.


Salah's tight turn and curling finish against Liverpool's local rivals made for a very fine goal indeed, but teammate James Milner has already joked that is was only the 'seventh best' that he scored over the course of the campaign.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Puskas Award has previously been by iconic strikes from James Rodriguez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Salah was up against spectacular bicycle kicks contributions from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, either one of which many expected to win.

The public voting system, however, saw Salah take an enormous 38% share of the final vote.

Back when he scored it in December 2017, it wasn't even chosen as Premier League Goal of the Month. A Jermain Defoe strike for Bournemouth against Crystal Palace, which saw the veteran striker produce an audacious first time lob, scooped the prize instead.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Salah's goal wasn't seen as the best in the Premier League that month, but 10 months later it has been recognised by FIFA as the best in the world over the whole year.

This is not the first time that it has happened either, as Olivier Giroud's 2017 Puskas Award winning 'scorpion kick' for Arsenal also wasn't Premier League Goal of the Month.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Giroud collected his FIFA prize this time last year, but when he netted the strike in question against Crystal Palace in January 2017 it was actually beaten to Premier League Goal of the Month by West Ham's Andy Carroll...also against poor Crystal Palace.

