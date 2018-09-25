Report Claims Spurs Owner Discussing Sale of Tottenham With 'Middle Eastern Businessmen'

Tottenham Hotspur have become the subject of takeover talks, according to a report in The Telegraph.

While club chairman Daniel Levy has been the face of Spurs for many years and signs off on every single bit of business, owner Joe Lewis is the one responsible for their future and recent rumours suggest he could soon be done with the running of the club.

Lewis has been in London for the past few weeks, according to sources, and it is believed that the Spurs owner is back in England to address concerns over the delays in the construction of the new White Hart Lane, as well as to discuss the possibility of selling the club altogether.

"The presence of Tottenham owner Joe Lewis, who spends most of his time in the Bahamas, in London for the past three weeks has sparked speculation that he has demanded answers over the stadium delays and could be open to a sale of the club," The Telegraph state in their report.

"Sources close to Lewis, though, insist he has been in London for 'other' business and Tottenham are not aware of any interest from prospective buyers.

"Telegraph Sport understands outside intermediaries have been talking with Middle Eastern businessmen about the possibility of making an offer in the region of £2bn to buy Spurs, but the club are not currently considering any proposals."

The Spurs owner's arrival in London has certainly set tongues wagging. But sources close to him insist that his presence in the capital has nothing to do with the stadium's construction or a Tottenham takeover.