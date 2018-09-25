Report Claims Spurs Owner Discussing Sale of Tottenham With 'Middle Eastern Businessmen'

By 90Min
September 25, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have become the subject of takeover talks, according to a report in The Telegraph.

While club chairman Daniel Levy has been the face of Spurs for many years and signs off on every single bit of business, owner Joe Lewis is the one responsible for their future and recent rumours suggest he could soon be done with the running of the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lewis has been in London for the past few weeks, according to sources, and it is believed that the Spurs owner is back in England to address concerns over the delays in the construction of the new White Hart Lane, as well as to discuss the possibility of selling the club altogether.

"The presence of Tottenham owner Joe Lewis, who spends most of his time in the Bahamas, in London for the past three weeks has sparked speculation that he has demanded answers over the stadium delays and could be open to a sale of the club," The Telegraph state in their report.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"Sources close to Lewis, though, insist he has been in London for 'other' business and Tottenham are not aware of any interest from prospective buyers.

"Telegraph Sport understands outside intermediaries have been talking with Middle Eastern businessmen about the possibility of making an offer in the region of £2bn to buy Spurs, but the club are not currently considering any proposals."

The Spurs owner's arrival in London has certainly set tongues wagging. But sources close to him insist that his presence in the capital has nothing to do with the stadium's construction or a Tottenham takeover.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)