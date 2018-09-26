Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Reportedly Blocked Joachim Low From Speaking to Mesut Ozil

Germany manager Joachim Low was reportedly denied access to Arsenal's training ground as he sought to hold 'clear the air' talks with Mesut Ozil.

Ozil has been a part of Low's squad at the last three World Cups, but retired from international duty after this summer's group stage exit, citing 'racism and disrespect' in the upper echelons of the German setup and media.

Although Ozil did not indict his former manager, Low claimed that the 29-year-old's remarks were exaggerated. He also claimed that he had attempted to contact Ozil over the phone but did not receive a response.

Bild reports that Low and Oliver Bierhoff flew to London to try and arrange a meeting with Ozil, but Arsenal told them that they would not be welcome at their London Colney training ground. It is believed that the order came directly from Gunners' manager Unai Emery.

However, a contrasting report from the Mirror makes a case that this story is in fact false. They claim that Low actually flew in to speak to former German defender Per Mertesacker and not Ozil, who wasn't even there at the time.

Ozil's problems began when he and German teammate Ilkay Gundogan were pictured with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a London reception in May.

Both players are of Turkish descent, as the subsequent media backlash wasted no time in reminding people, and both were jeered by German fans in pre-World Cup friendlies.

Bierhoff claimed in July that he should have left Ozil and Gundogan out of Germany's World Cup squad, and Ozil announced his retirement later that month.