Gianfranco Zola Claims Eden Hazard Is Yet to Reach Full Potential as He Gets 'Better & Better'

Chelsea legend and assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has claimed Eden Hazard is yet to reach his full potential, as the Belgian keeps 'getting better and better'.



The Blues forward was voted as the seventh best player of the years at FIFA's The Best awards in London as well as being named in the FIFPro World XI for 2018, having shone for Chelsea along with a very impressive World Cup for Belgium as they finished in third place this summer.



ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, despite his successes, Chelsea's current assistant manager Zola, whilst speaking with the Telegraph , claimed Hazard is still yet to reach his full potential.





He said: "I think Eden has done magnificently in the World Cup. He's a player who is getting better and better.



“I don't think in my opinion he has reached his full potential. He can still use his skills in a better way. I truly believe this. I think this year, the team, Maurizio in particular, will help him to reach his full potential.



Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“I don't want to look like we are not happy. We are very happy with him. As you play, you get more experiences, at a high level for a long time, you get better and learn how to use your abilities in a more efficient way. That's what I mean."



The 27-year-old has already made a blistering start to the Premier League campaign having scored five goals and bagged two assists in six appearances - which included a hattrick against Cardiff - and Zola went onto hint Hazard will feature again against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.





He added: "It looks like the more Eden plays, the better he gets. We have another training session to decide things, but I think he will be part of the squad, anyway."

Hazard has arguably been the standout player in the Premier League so far in 2018/19, having scored five times and registered two assists for unbeaten Chelsea so far.

