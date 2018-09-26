Leicester City Face Uphill Battle to Keep Senior Backroom Staff Amid Interest From Man Utd

By 90Min
September 26, 2018

Leicester City are trying to fend off interest in their head of player recruitment Eduardo Macia from a number of teams across Europe, including Manchester United and Milan.

The Spaniard moved to the King Power Stadium in 2016 following a brief stint with Real Betis in La Liga. It is Macia's second spell working in England, having previously worked as the chief scout at Liverpool.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Macia has seen his reputation across the continent grow tremendously during his short stay with Leicester City, and the 44-year-old is now being tipped for a move elsewhere.


The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United have shortlisted Macia in their search for a technical director, while Italian giants Milan are looking to persuade him to join Arsenal's former chief executive Ivan Gazidis at San Siro.


United were actually interested in appointing Macia two years ago when his time at Real Betis came to an end, prior to his move to Leicester City.

West Ham were supposedly interested in Macia during the summer before they appointed Mario Husillos following advice from Manuel Pellegrini, while Aston Villa have also been linked with an ambitious move for the Spaniard.


Macia was initially brought in by the Foxes to fill the void left by Steve Walsh, who joined Everton two years ago. The well-renowned scout was credit with unearthing N'Golo KantéJamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Leicester City have attracted some big names to the club during Macia's time at the King Power Stadium thanks to his large number of contacts overseas. The club's 14 most expensive signings - only four of which came from teams in England - were brought in since he took over.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)