'Those Days': Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Reflect on Hector Bellerin's Debut 5 Years to the Day

September 25th marks five years to the day that Hector Bellerin made his senior Arsenal debut against West Brom in the third round of the League Cup.



At that time fans were overjoyed by the prospect of the club promoting one of their youth players into the senior set up, and they were given plenty of reasons to be excited after an impressive performance where he showcased his deadly pace down the wing.



After having a productive season out on loan at Watford the following campaign, Bellerin returned to the Emirates and was put straight in the first team, making 20 Premier League appearances in his debut season with the Gunners .

He quickly established himself as Arsenal's starting right-rack, and although he's just 23 years of age. has already clocked up 168 appearances in all competitions for the club in the space of five years; although the Spaniard has been accused of having spells of inconsistency in recent seasons.



His struggles on the pitch have coincided with Arsenal's struggles over the last few season, with Bellerin being the subject to mass criticism from frustrated fans at times due to their worsening league positions and embarrassing defeats under the management of Arsene Wenger.

🗓 #OnThisDay in 2013...



⚡️ @HectorBellerin made his first senior appearance in an Arsenal shirt pic.twitter.com/aWu2MFbsJC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 25, 2018

The Gunners marked Bellerin's five years at the club with a post on their Twitter page, and fans were quick to reminisce on the times Bellerin showed great potential and to a time when he hadn't given fans a reason to be angry with him.

Those days, elite haircut, unreal pace.👍👌 PFA TOTY

N that Nike kit though.❤ — Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) September 25, 2018

Back when he was actually good — Harnaik Aujla (@Harnaik11) September 26, 2018

When he still had football sense — Tunde durotoye (@baerbz) September 25, 2018

Bad timing @Arsenal 🙏🙏, Only hate will come for Bellerin from fans now a days — Sushant (@sushantguptas) September 25, 2018

since then he has averaged 0 tackles per game learning from his friend Mustafi who cannot clear the ball. — Steve (@qChamar) September 25, 2018

However the recent arrival of Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium marks a fresh start for the Spaniard who so far has started in all of Arsenal's six Premier League games this campaign, and even bagged himself an assist during the Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham.



With Arsenal having now won five successive games in all competitions, Bellerin will be keen to keep his good run of form going and win the fans over once more.

