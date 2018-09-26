'We Failed to Convert Our Chances': Niko Kovac Bemoans Bayern's Inability to Seal Bavarian Derby

September 26, 2018

Niko Kovac addressed the media after his side drew 1-1 at home with Augsburg in the Bavarian derby.

It was a disappointing result for Die Roten who had comfortably dominated proceedings until Felix Gotze's late equaliser.

The Leader Live report Bayern's manager as being frustrated with the result, but gave Munich's opposition praise: “When you’re 1-0 up in the Bundesliga it’s always dangerous.

“Augsburg did a very, very good job over 90 minutes. They stifled our build-up play. It wasn’t easy to get out of our own half. When we did we failed to convert our chances into goals.

“We would have liked to take the three points, but unfortunately failed. We will try to do better away to Berlin.”

With a Franck Ribery goal marginally disallowed for offside, the Allianz Arena club would have been out of sight if not for the linesman's decision. 

While the majority of Bayern's men had a solid outing, one player in paticular seemed to struggle. Normally taking up his role in midfield, Munich's coach experimented with Leon Goretzka at left back.

Commenting on the former Schalke man and his apparent hard night, Kovac said: "He is very dedicated, and showing very good performances too. He shows why Bayern signed him.

"I replaced Leon because he has a thick ankle and he did well for 45 minutes." 

