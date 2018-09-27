Claude Puel Speaks Out on Game Time Concerns for Forgotten Leicester Pair Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has hinted that forgotten duo Andy King and Danny Simpson may not get game time with the Foxes this season, with the two Premier League winners now looking likely to be seeking new clubs in the near future.

Simpson and King, who were both part of Leicester City's Premier League triumph in 2016, have been seemingly frozen out at Leicester this season, with neither player featuring in any of the Foxes' six Premier League outings so far.

31-year-old Simpson has been a regular starter at Leicester for the past three seasons but has failed to even make the matchday squad this term, with the arrival of Ricardo Pereira this seemingly signalling the beginning of the end for the former Man Utd player.

29-year-old King meanwhile was loaned out to Swansea last season, but has made over 350 appearances for Leicester in all competitions since making his debut in the 2007/08 season. He became the first player to win the top three divisions with the same club in the Premier League era, but was not registered in Leicester's 25-man league squad this season.

Asked about Simpson and King's future at the club ahead of the weekend clash with Newcastle, Puel said (via LCFC Live): "I have discussed with them the difficulty they have to find game time with us.

"We have a lot of competition places. We have to respect them, but without giving them game time."

Simpson left St. James's Park five years ago and will be likely to watch the game against his former club Newcastle on Saturday from the stands. Something that he and teammate King have become accustomed to this season.

While they may not be around much longer, both players featured in the development squad’s 2-2 draw with Brighton on Monday, with their experience appreciated by coach Steve Beaglehole.

He said (via LCFCTV): “We obviously had Simmo (Danny Simpson) and Kingy (Andy King) who were excellent, they were a great influence on the other players in the dressing room.”

Leicester travel to St. James' Park on Saturday to face a struggling Newcastle side who have yet to record a victory in the Premier League this season.