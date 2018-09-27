Mauro Icardi's Agent Says Striker Never Considered Leaving Inter Milan

Icardi's wife doubles as his agent and says that despite outside interest, the Inter Milan star has always wanted to stay put.

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi has confirmed that the forward has never wanted to leave Inter, who are in the process of offering Icardi a new contract with a higher release clause.

Icardi is widely regarded as one of the world's top strikers and has regularly been linked with an astronomical move to various European giants. Real Madrid are often touted as potential suitors of the Argentinian, who currently has a release clause of €110m in his contract.

Wanda Icardi, who is both Icardi's wife and agent, has revealed that he has never considered leaving the club during an interview with Canale 5. She is quoted by Football Italia as saying: “Staying at one club for a long time is an added value. 

"His choice has always been to stay at Inter, and the fans recognize that. Having examples like [Javier] Zanetti at Inter and [Francesco] Totti at Roma is an added value, and good for anyone who comes to the club."

She also took the time to praise Icardi's compatriot Paulo Dybala, who netted his first goal of the season for Juventus on Wednesday. She said: “In Argentina, Dybala is seen as a champion. He played a few minutes with Mauro in the last match for the Argentinian national team and they did well.

“He and Icardi will be the starting pair in the future.”

Icardi has netted an incredible 109 goals in 188 matches for Inter and, at 25 years old, is expected to continue to improve. He scored a stunning goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month, and netted his first Serie A goal of the season last weekend.

However, despite his impressive form in recent years, he has been a victim of Argentina's embarrassment of riches in attack.

The striker has just five caps for Argentina to his name, and has found himself behind the likes of Dybala, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in the pecking order for his country. He made his first appearance for his country in over a year as he started Argentina's goalless draw with Colombia earlier this month.

