Paul Pogba 'Pushing for Man Utd Exit' After Agreeing Terms With Barcelona This Summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba asked to leave the club before the start of the 2018/19 season after his agent had reached an agreement with reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, according to reports.

The World Cup winner has been at loggerheads with manager José Mourinho for some time, and the pair had their most high-profile altercation on Wednesday.

Pogba clashed once again with his head coach but this time it was all caught on video. Mourinho can even be heard telling his star midfielder 'Paul, get out' just before training.

Less than 24 hours after the footage was released and it has been reported by the Telegraph that Pogba actually met with Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward before the start of the season to push for a transfer.

The 25-year-old wasn't just looking for any move away from Old Trafford, however, as it is claimed he had already agreed on personal terms with long-term admirers Barcelona ahead of United's match against Leicester City.

Woodward made it abundantly clear that the former Juventus midfielder would not be allowed to leave the club under any circumstances during the most recent transfer window.

However, with the scrutiny surrounding growing with every day that passes, the Manchester United chief could soften his stance over Pogba's future in the north-west.

Catalan giants Barça have sensed the unrest within the Manchester United camp and will test their resolve in the January transfer window, the Telegraph continues, by launching an audacious bid for Pogba this season.

The Frenchman didn't feature for Manchester United in their recent Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County, and some fans have speculated that Mourinho could lay down the law by leaving Pogba out once again against West Ham this weekend.