Ross Barkley Backs Himself to Return to England Squad & Lauds 'Best in the World' Eden Hazard

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley reckons he's in the right place to continue his development as a player and has hopes of being recalled to the England squad in the near future.

The former Everton star, who completed a switch to London in January, seems to have worked his way into Maurizio Sarri's good graces, despite not being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Out of the Three Lions setup for well over two years now, injury issues have seen the 24-year-old go from one of England's most promising talents to the country's forgotten man. But he's keen to regain his place in the squad after missing out on the World Cup this year and has backed himself to get into Gareth Southgate's good graces.

"These things happen in football and you have got to take them," he said after starting in the Blues' 2-1 comeback win over Liverpool in the League Cup on Wednesday (H/T Daily Mail). "I was injured and then I wasn't in the squad. But you have just got to react in the right, positive way. I feel like I have done that. It's important I let my football do the talking now.

"I have got a platform. I'm at a massive club in Chelsea and we are going to challenge for all the titles this season. I believe that.

"I want to let my feet do the talking for my club and if that happens, I believe I will be back on the international scene sooner rather than later.

"I haven't spoken to (Southgate). I'm sure he is focused on the squad he is picking. I have had injuries and it's all about me going out to show what I can do for Chelsea. It's down to me to show I can be that (creative) player. I believe I can. I will keep improving - and I will show I am that type of player."

Daniel Sturridge's goal had given Liverpool the advantage over Chelsea on Wednesday night. But Emerson Palmieri's timely equaliser set the Blues up to win the match through a sublime solo goal from the in-form Eden Hazard, whom Barkley rates as the "best in the world" at the moment.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"He is not a selfish player," the midfielder said in reference to his influential teammate. "He is happy getting two assists and the team winning. He is adding goals and he keeps improving. What did against Liverpool, honestly he's doing it every day in training so it's no surprise to us.

"What a goal! He's one of the best players in the world and he shows it constantly. But he's been showing it for the last five or six years and he is establishing himself in the top three players in the world. At the minute, he is the best player in the world, I believe."