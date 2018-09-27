Tottenham Fans React to Dele Alli's Impressive Performance in Carabao Cup Victory Over Watford

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to Dele Alli's dominant performance in his hometown of Milton Keynes, as he guided Spurs to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Having missed recent matches due to injury, Alli returned to the starting lineup against Watford, and captained Spurs to a penalty shoot out victory, scoring the game winning penalty. The win had a sentimental value to it for Alli, who came through the ranks at MK Dons and appeared 62 times for the Dons first team.

Spurs fans were understandably pleased to see one of their best players firing on all cylinders, and took to Twitter to let him know they appreciated his performance.

Amazing feeling leading @spursofficial out tonight and scoring in my hometown! On to the next round 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LAhxxu2ZNI — Dele (@dele_official) September 26, 2018

Well played, Dele. Great to have you back playing and affecting games again. 💪 #COYS — Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) September 26, 2018

Well played tonight Dele, great to see you captain the side tonight and you showed how you led by example by stepping-up not only once but twice to get us over the line.



It’s no doubt that our dip in form has come because you was not in the team, fantastic to see you back now. — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 26, 2018

King of MK 👑 — LP ✈️ (@Verttonghen) September 26, 2018

Coolness personified. Well played Dele, must have been a special feeling at your home town stadium 👏💪#COYS — Mark Philip Gomez (@markpgomez) September 26, 2018

Tottenham fans will be hoping Alli is firing once again as Spurs travel to Huddersfield this weekend. With Christian Eriksen already ruled out due to injury, the onus will fall on the attacking threat Alli possesses to see Spurs over the line in what will be a tough match.