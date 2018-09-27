Tottenham Fans React to Dele Alli's Impressive Performance in Carabao Cup Victory Over Watford

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to Dele Alli's dominant performance in his hometown of Milton Keynes, as he guided Spurs to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Having missed recent matches due to injury, Alli returned to the starting lineup against Watford, and captained Spurs to a penalty shoot out victory, scoring the game winning penalty. The win had a sentimental value to it for Alli, who came through the ranks at MK Dons and appeared 62 times for the Dons first team.

Spurs fans were understandably pleased to see one of their best players firing on all cylinders, and took to Twitter to let him know they appreciated his performance.

Tottenham fans will be hoping Alli is firing once again as Spurs travel to Huddersfield this weekend. With Christian Eriksen already ruled out due to injury, the onus will fall on the attacking threat Alli possesses to see Spurs over the line in what will be a tough match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)