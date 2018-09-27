West Ham Midfielder Carlos Sanchez Facing Months Out With Suspected Ligament Damage

West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez could be out for months after an initial reports suggest he has suffered medial ligament damage.

The Colombian was made to exit the Hammers' 8-0 thrashing of Macclesfield Town after just nine minutes on Wednesday and it is suspected that he will be sidelined for at least a few months, as per an exclusive the Mirror.

West Ham have not confirmed this and are still waiting on an official medical update. However, Sanchez isn't expected to be available when the Londoners host Manchester United this coming Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini signed the 32-year-old for £4m in the summer, following his spell at Fiorentina, and was hoping to get major production out of the player. Sanchez has since made six appearances for the Hammers and has impressed but Pellegrini could be forced back into the market come January.

"We'll see tomorrow," the manager told reporters after Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield. "He has some pain in his knee but the doctor tomorrow will see and examine what happened."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

West Ham started the season with four straight losses, but things have since picked up. Following their win over Everton earlier this month, Pellegrini's men managed to nick a point in a goalless draw with Chelsea and followed that up with their demolition of the League Two side.

They will expect a tougher challenge against United on the weekend. But the Red Devils aren't in the best shape at the moment, after getting dumped out of the League Cup by Derby County on Tuesday, as well as having lost two Premier League matches from their first six.