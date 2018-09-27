Why Jacob Bruun Larsen Has to Consider a Future Away From Dortmund After Netting First Career Goal

Borussia Dortmund forward Jacob Bruun Larsen is at serious risk of stalling his career in North Rhine-Westphalia despite finally getting off the mark for Die Schwarzgelben.

It was a goal that was almost four years in the making. Christian Pulisic's mazy run and inch-perfect pass put the ball on a plate for Bruun Larsen to find the back of the net for the first time ever in his career by sending a delicate chip over FC Nürnberg goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The 20-year-old set the tone at the Westfalenstadion for Borussia Dortmund to run away with a 7-0 win over the newly promoted side, but despite seeing his name go up in lights for this first time, Bruun Larsen's goal was merely an afterthought for fans on Wednesday.

Dortmund have a squad that is packed to the brim with attacking talent, and Bruun Larsen has had to be patient for his chances despite being included in a matchday squad with Dortmund for the first time back in 2016.

I like Bruun Larsen and he's certainly improved but I think, very humbly, that Sancho should be your first choice. — Jonathan Harding (@JonBloggs66) September 26, 2018

The Denmark Under-21 international is currently the fourth in line to start in his favoured position out on the left wing. Marco Reus, Maxi Philipp and Jadon Sancho have already stamped their authority on that side of the pitch.

Despite only joining the club in 2017, former Manchester City winger Sancho has already featured 19 times for Borussia Dortmund where he has scored two goals and claimed eight assists.

And at two years younger that Bruun Larsen, England Under-19 international Sancho is always going to be placed ahead of the Dane in Dortmund's first team.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pulisic and Marius Wolf can also be played out of position to provide extra cover, with young Sergio Gómez set to push Bruun Larsen further out of contention when he becomes part of the club's senior squad sooner rather than later.

This congestion in wide areas has left the former Lyngby BK wonderkid in some kind of limbo at the Westfalenstadion. Brunn Larsen is not good enough to break into Lucien Favre's first team just yet, but the winger should be playing at a higher level than youth football - he was involved in 57 goals in 49 games at Under-19 level.

Not to worry, Dortmund can bring on



*looks at list*



Jacob Bruun Larsen? — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) September 22, 2018

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Stuttgart, Bruun Larsen got his first real taste of senior football on a regular basis, although the Dane made just four appearances in the south-west, one of which came under his former youth team manager Hannes Wolf who was sacked in January.

This time away from Borussia Dortmund would have made an impact on the youngster. Even if he isn't thinking about it now, Bruun Larsen will start to consider a future away from the club if he is serious about making Denmark's squad for Euro 2020.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Otherwise the 20-year-old is at risk of going down the same path as the likes of Emre Mor and Martin Ødegaard as youngsters who have fallen out of the public eye, because they favoured being on the books at one of European football's biggest clubs over regular first team action.