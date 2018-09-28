Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter After Aaron Ramsey's Contract Negotiations Break Down

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Negotiations between Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey over a new contract have reportedly broken down, leading many fans to take to Twitter as they reacted to the news.

Ramsey's most impressive season for Arsenal was during the 2013/14 term when he scored 16 goals in 34 matches, adding nine assists. Whilst the midfielder has still played an important role for the Gunners, Ramsey has failed to reach the same heights that he achieved in that remarkable season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Welshman now seems destined for an exit from the Emirates stadium and some supporters stated on social media that the club must sell the 27-year-old in January so as to prevent the saga dragging on, as it did with Alexis Sanchez.

Fans also believed that selling Ramsey may help to create space for Mesut Ozil to operate centrally, as the two midfielders are capable of playing in the same position.

Arsenal host Watford on Saturday and will be looking for their seventh straight win in all competitions. The Hornets will pose a tough test for Arsenal as Watford currently sit in fourth place, having already defeated Tottenham this season.

