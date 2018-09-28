Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter After Aaron Ramsey's Contract Negotiations Break Down

Negotiations between Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey over a new contract have reportedly broken down, leading many fans to take to Twitter as they reacted to the news.

Ramsey's most impressive season for Arsenal was during the 2013/14 term when he scored 16 goals in 34 matches, adding nine assists. Whilst the midfielder has still played an important role for the Gunners, Ramsey has failed to reach the same heights that he achieved in that remarkable season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The Welshman now seems destined for an exit from the Emirates stadium and some supporters stated on social media that the club must sell the 27-year-old in January so as to prevent the saga dragging on, as it did with Alexis Sanchez.

If he isn't signing surely they will sell him in January — Gary Lawrence (@garythegooner56) September 26, 2018

Just get rid of him in January man. I don’t want this becoming another Sánchez. — Etham Mejor🥤 (@Etham360) September 27, 2018

Sell in January and bring in Ndombele — Gooner_esque (@gunner_winnie) September 26, 2018

If this is true then I expect ramsey to be dropped immediately. His place can be taken by ainsley. Ramsey smh another one whos career will be a flop once they leave us. — shway (@iamshuaibk) September 27, 2018

He can go in January. Enough of this — Gab (@DiamondEyez_) September 27, 2018

Fans also believed that selling Ramsey may help to create space for Mesut Ozil to operate centrally, as the two midfielders are capable of playing in the same position.

Should have sold him in the summer. Put him in the reserves until summer - he’s stinking up the team and cramping ozil — Alex Stott (@AStott12) September 27, 2018

Love Rambo but we need to balance the squad. We have so many players playing out of position we can can accommodate him and Ozil playing at the same time. Put Ozil at the number 10 and let’s put real wingers on the wings — Ryan (@theReelRyan) September 26, 2018

To accommodate him ozil is pushed out of his No10 role, yet we know Ramsey isnt that kind of player. Which in turn is making him less effective as rather than surprising defenders with runs from deep, he is now constantly in front and mostly marked off. — Mbang Mbang (@Itruthbishop) September 27, 2018

Arsenal host Watford on Saturday and will be looking for their seventh straight win in all competitions. The Hornets will pose a tough test for Arsenal as Watford currently sit in fourth place, having already defeated Tottenham this season.