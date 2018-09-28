Bordeaux Striker Linked With Newcastle Move After Stunning Start to the Season

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Newcastle have been linked with in-form Guinea striker Francois Kamano, who has made a terrific start to the season with Bordeaux.

Kamano's winning goal against Lille on Wednesday was his fifth of the Ligue 1 season - the same number as Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Edinson Cavani, and only one fewer than league top scorer Florian Thauvin.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

He has also scored twice in the Europa League to put him on seven goals in all competitions. This is a very rich vein of form for a striker who only scored eight in the entirety of last season.

Newcastle could do with an in-form striker, as they have scored only four goals in six league matches so far this season and their top scorer is Joselu with two.

According to Calciomercato, Kamano is also in the sights of Fulham and Brighton. Newcastle fans will be pessimistic about their chances of winning a bidding war based on their recent transfer activity.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

The Magpies were one of only three Premier League sides to end the summer transfer window with a negative net spend.

It is unlikely that Rafa Benitez would rush into such a deal anyway. Kamano may be in a good run of form but he has not been prolific throughout his career, never hitting double figures in a single season.

He scored seven goals in two seasons at Bastia, before moving to Bordeaux in 2016. He has score 23 goals in 90 appearances for Les Girondins.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)