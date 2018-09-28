Bordeaux Striker Linked With Newcastle Move After Stunning Start to the Season

Newcastle have been linked with in-form Guinea striker Francois Kamano, who has made a terrific start to the season with Bordeaux.

Kamano's winning goal against Lille on Wednesday was his fifth of the Ligue 1 season - the same number as Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Edinson Cavani, and only one fewer than league top scorer Florian Thauvin.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

He has also scored twice in the Europa League to put him on seven goals in all competitions. This is a very rich vein of form for a striker who only scored eight in the entirety of last season.

Newcastle could do with an in-form striker, as they have scored only four goals in six league matches so far this season and their top scorer is Joselu with two.

According to Calciomercato, Kamano is also in the sights of Fulham and Brighton. Newcastle fans will be pessimistic about their chances of winning a bidding war based on their recent transfer activity.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

The Magpies were one of only three Premier League sides to end the summer transfer window with a negative net spend.

It is unlikely that Rafa Benitez would rush into such a deal anyway. Kamano may be in a good run of form but he has not been prolific throughout his career, never hitting double figures in a single season.

He scored seven goals in two seasons at Bastia, before moving to Bordeaux in 2016. He has score 23 goals in 90 appearances for Les Girondins.