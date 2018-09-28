Hertha BSC 2-0 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Stunned in First Defeat This Season

Bayern Munich have put their place at the top of the Bundesliga table at risk after suffering their first defeat across all competitions this season, on the road to Pál Dárdai's high flying Hertha BSC.

Goals from Vedad Ibišević and Ondrej Duda ensured that Friday's hosts secured a major upset at the Olympiastadion of Friday. The Reds tried their best to spark a comeback in the second half, but Niko Kovač's side were forced to leave Berlin empty-handed.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Bayern were forced to feed off scraps during the opening 10 minutes but Niko Kovač's side actually came closest to breaking the deadlock. Berlin-born defender Jérôme Boateng rose well from a corner and his looping only narrowly avoided nestling into the far corner.





Hertha were then handed the lead on a plate by Boateng, who needlessly brought down Salomon Kalou in the penalty area, allowing club captain Ibišević to send Manuel Neuer the wrong way from 12 yards.





Arjen Robben wasted a chance to level the scoreline from close range soon after, and just minutes before half time Bayern Munich were made to pay when Man of the Match Lazaro broke forward to tee up Duda, who notched his fifth goal already this season.

Although Bayern Munich had their fair share of chances in the game, they were unable to find a way past Thomas Kraft, who gave Hertha the platform to build off as they picked up all three points and moved level with the Reds at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point





Bayern Munich were reminded in the cruellest of ways on Friday that relying on their experienced partnership of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry just doesn't quite cut the mustard anymore in the Bundesliga.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The German giants have been plagued with injuries which has most notably forced Kingsley Coman to the sidelines, but with Serge Gnabry chomping at the bit to make a splash in Bayern's first team, questions will be asked as to why the former Arsenal man was left on the bench.

Fingers will also be pointing in the direction of Robert Lewandowski. Although the Poland international has vastly improved with his linkup play this season, the 30-year-old has only scored three goals so far in the Bundesliga.

Player Ratings





Neuer (6), Kimmich (7), Süle (6), Boateng (4), Alaba (7), James (5), Thiago (7), Sanches (5), Robben (6), Ribéry (7), Lewandowski (6).

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Substitutes: Müller (7*), Gnabry (6), Wagner (6).

Star Man





Incredibly, picking Bayern Munich's best player has proved to be quite a challenge. There were a few performances which were ever so slightly above average, but no one in the starting lineup did enough in Berlin to warrant any kind of special recognition.

There was one substitute, however, who did stamp his authority on the game as soon as he came off the bench. Thomas Müller's introduction shortly after half time turned the game on its head and saw Bayern Munich gain full control.

Although the Raumdeuter wasn't part of an infamous Bayern Munich comeback, he was able to rally the visitors into a more respectable performance during the second 45 minutes.

Worst Player





It was a homecoming to forget for Jérôme Boateng on Friday night after his lapse in judgement proved to be the catalyst for Hertha's picture-perfect victory over Bayern Munich.

Jerome Boateng is badly finished. Where is Hummels? — Charlie Runkle (@EvertonianJamie) September 28, 2018





Jerome Boateng is done as an elite centre back. Dreadful defending for Hertha’s second goal. Just let Lazaro run past him too easily. — Futebol Knowledge (@camisadezUK) September 28, 2018





I have been watching football for 11 years from now but I haven't seen any player stupid more than @JB17Official — Mohammed Bjayou (@BjayouMohammed) September 28, 2018





Jerome Boateng might be the most overrated CB I’ve ever seen, how he plays at Bayern I’ll never know. — John Sciera (@polishhammer16) September 28, 2018





How can people in big 2018 still think Jerome Boateng is world class — FF (@Fekir17_) September 28, 2018

The experienced defender had all the usual tricks up his sleeve in terms of the Germany international's attacking play. Defensively, however, the 30-year-old proved to be the chink in the visitors' armour.

The World Cup winner was one of three former Manchester City players on display at the Olympiastadion, but Boateng was outperformed by both Karim Rekik and Javairo Dilrosun during the curtain raiser for matchday six.

Hertha BSC





Player Ratings





Kraft (7), Lazaro (9*), Stark (6), Rekik (7), Mittelstädt (7), Skjelbred (6), Maier (7), Kalou (7), Duda (8), Dilrosun (7), Ibišević (7).

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Substitutes: Selke (6), Leckie (6), Jastrzembski (N/A).

Looking Ahead





Friday's hosts Hertha will have over a week to rest ahead of their trip to Mainz 05 next week in their last fixture before the next international break, with games against SC Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Darmstadt (DFB-Pokal) seeing Die Alte Dame through October.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have two vital home games still to come before international football takes over. The Reds will host Ajax in the Champions League before welcoming Borussia Mönchengladbach to Bavaria.