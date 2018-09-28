Manchester City to Honour Joe Hart By Naming Training Pitch After Burnley Goalkeeper

Manchester City will pay tribute to former goalkeeper Joe Hart by naming a training pitch at the Etihad Campus after him following 12 years of service.





An article in the Sun suggests the ceremony will take place October 20 when Hart returns to City for the first time since joining new club Burnley in the summer.

Joe Hart to get training pitch named after him ahead of Manchester City return with Burnley - The Sun https://t.co/JGN2lUzxRz — Manchester City fan (@MancheCityfan) September 28, 2018

Hart, 31, will be the second former player to have had a pitch named in their honour, following club legend Yaya Toure last season.

The English shot-stopper joined City in 2006 from Shrewsbury and won two Premier League titles during his time as their number one. However, he was deemed as surplus to requirements by coach Pep Guardiola and after loan spells at Torino and West Ham he was sold to Burnley for £3.5m.

This September marked the 10-year anniversary of Sheikh Mansour owning the football club and in that time bringing new levels of success, having won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three EFL Cups.

One of Manchester City’s most influential players bought in the past ten years, Vincent Kompany, has said he will donate profits form his testimonial next August to Manchester’s homeless, saying: “I’ve been lucky to have witnessed and played a part in City’s rise.

“This has run parallel alongside the rise of a whole region. But with this rise comes a visible downside: more and more people are left out of and have no access to benefits of the rapid development, often with no choice but to end up on the streets.”