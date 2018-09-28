'We Are Struggling': AC Milan's Gennaro Gattuso Laments Inability to Kill Game After 1-1 Empoli Draw

September 28, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso lamented Milan's inability to kill the game with a second goal after their 1-1 draw with Empoli on Thursday night.

As quoted by Sky Sport Italy, the former midfielder conceded that the Rossoneri still have a lot of improving to do. He said: “The errors can be there and we are paying for them dearly. 

"The regret is not closing the games and this is becoming a problem. We are talking about another unlucky game, we have to improve the implementation phase because we are struggling.

“When you make systematic mistakes, but for how we want to play, they are there. When you do not win playing well, a little peace is lost, I can not hide it. The guys are doing it all. We have to be calm and work.”

Instead of talking on Milan's Alessio Romagnoli's role in conceding a penalty, Gattuso chose to focus on the incredible play of Empoli shot stopper Pietro Terracciano - who put in a man of the match performance, adding: "I do not have to say anything to Romagnoli. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"The goalkeeper made four-five miracles. We have to make as few mistakes as possible, we have to look ahead.”

Frustrated with how the night went, 'Rino' made some bold comments, stating: “We are not a great team, we must be more cynical and concrete and we miss all this. 

"We must grow and remove some mistakes. We risked little, but right now we have to be calm and work and the results can not fail to come.”

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Now sitting in 13th position, the European powerhouse need to produce sooner rather than later. If they hope to challenge for Serie A's Champions League spots, a win against Sassuolo on Sunday is a must.

