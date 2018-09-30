Chelsea's Eden Hazard Has Brilliant Message for Liverpool's Sturridge in Tunnel After 1-1 Draw

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Two of the league's early pace setters did battle on Saturday night with Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds headed into the game with a perfect start to their season having won all of their first six games, whilst Chelsea suffered a slight blip after being held to a goalless draw by a struggling West Ham side having previously winning all of their first five games.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The game proved to be an end-to-end affair, with the home side getting their noses in front thanks to a neat finish from Eden Hazard midway through the first half. 


The points looked to be going to Chelsea who were threatening a second goal, however with just five minutes remaining former Blue Daniel Sturridge scored a spectacular equaliser to share the points.

The draw leaves Liverpool level on points with league leaders Manchester City - who currently lie ahead of the Reds with a superior goal difference - while Chelsea missed the chance to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side and instead sit two points behind the Premier League's early pace setters.

MB Media/GettyImages

Both teams would have been disappointed not to have taken all three points from the game, however there was a moment of light-hearted banter between the two goalscorers in the tunnel after the game.

BT Sport reporter Des Kelley took to his Twitter to share a moment where the Belgian congratulates the Englishman on his goal before then urging the striker to do it again next week when Liverpool face the defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

The chances of Sturridge starting against City on Sunday are still relatively low, given the recent form of Liverpool's attacking trio, however the striker may well have put himself into contention to start in the Reds' Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday night. 

