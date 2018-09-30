Former Man City Starlet Jadon Sancho Leading Assist Charts Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Former Manchester City attacker Jadon Sancho is currently leading the German Bundesliga, as well as Europe's top five leagues, in assists.

The 18-year-old, who joined Borussia Dortmund last summer, came on as a 68th minute substitute for Christian Pulisic in BVB's remarkable 4-2 comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Saturday to assist two goals and help his side climb above Bayern Munich to claim the top spot in the league standings.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Sancho's impact on the match saw him take his assist tally to five, the highest in the German top flight at the moment, but he's also the leading assist man across all of Europe's top five leagues, per whoscored.com.

"Because I got subbed on, I had a lot of energy," the former City prodigy told reporters via the Bundesliga website after his impressive performance. "I saw Marco Reus – he and I link up very well – I trusted him and he trusted me. After the first lay-off, one-two, it was an easy goal. That's what happens when you work hard in training. It comes off on the pitch."





Sancho is aiming to become a regular starter at BVB in the near future and couldn't have done his chances any harm after his notable outing this weekend.

18-year-old Jadon Sancho has more league assists (5) than any other player in Europe's top five divisions so far this season.



One every 25 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASzP5j3JFf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 30, 2018

"I just had a bit more energy, you know," he added. "The rest were a bit tired and I came on to help the team. The coach keeps rotating so that's how strong this team is. Obviously, I don't want to be a sub – but if I keep on working hard hopefully I can get in the starting XI."